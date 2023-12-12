Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Polk County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Polk County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephen-Argyle Central Schools at Sacred Heart School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: East Grand Forks, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
