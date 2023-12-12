The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -14.5 144.5

Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Northern Iowa's matchups this year have an average total of 152.0, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Northern Iowa Panthers are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Iowa has been the favorite in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Northern Iowa Panthers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

The implied probability of a win from Northern Iowa, based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 6 75% 76.1 148.6 75.9 154.5 145.4 Prairie View A&M 4 57.1% 72.5 148.6 78.6 154.5 146.5

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Northern Iowa Panthers score only 2.5 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Prairie View A&M Panthers allow (78.6).

Northern Iowa is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 2-6-0 0-0 6-2-0 Prairie View A&M 5-2-0 3-2 4-3-0

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Prairie View A&M 8-8 Home Record 9-3 4-7 Away Record 4-14 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

