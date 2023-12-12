Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) battle the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.
Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Iowa Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Iowa (-14.5)
|143.5
|-1400
|+775
|FanDuel
|Northern Iowa (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1600
|+820
Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends
- Northern Iowa has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Northern Iowa Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.
- Prairie View A&M has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- In the Prairie View A&M Panthers' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
