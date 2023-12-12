Tuesday's game features the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) clashing at McLeod Center (on December 12) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-71 victory for Northern Iowa.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 81, Prairie View A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-9.9)

Northern Iowa (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Northern Iowa has a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Prairie View A&M, who is 5-2-0 ATS. The Northern Iowa Panthers have hit the over in six games, while Prairie View A&M Panthers games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Northern Iowa Panthers average 76.1 points per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 75.9 per outing (291st in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.

Northern Iowa averages 35 rebounds per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 33.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Northern Iowa knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (74th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Northern Iowa Panthers average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (98th in college basketball), and give up 98.7 points per 100 possessions (328th in college basketball).

Northern Iowa forces 11.1 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (78th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.