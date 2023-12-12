Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nobles County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Nobles County, Minnesota today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nobles County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windom Area High School at Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Worthington, MN
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Adrian, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.