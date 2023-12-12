The IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Arena as heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The over/under is set at 138.5 in the matchup.

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -23.5 138.5

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Minnesota has an average total of 145.7 in its outings this year, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Gophers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota's .800 ATS win percentage (8-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than IUPUI's .143 mark (1-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 6 60% 78.5 143.7 67.2 144 144.4 IUPUI 2 28.6% 65.2 143.7 76.8 144 142.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Golden Gophers record 78.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 76.8 the Jaguars allow.

Minnesota has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 IUPUI 1-6-0 0-0 3-4-0

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota IUPUI 6-11 Home Record 4-9 1-9 Away Record 0-15 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

