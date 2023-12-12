The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Minnesota Players to Watch

Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Elijah Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Ihnen: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Braeden Carrington: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 149th 76.8 Points Scored 66.4 317th 110th 67.0 Points Allowed 74.1 254th 63rd 36.7 Rebounds 29.9 307th 202nd 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 123rd 146th 7.8 3pt Made 3.4 359th 31st 17.5 Assists 9.6 346th 310th 14.0 Turnovers 12.7 225th

