The IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. IUPUI matchup.

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Betting Trends

Minnesota is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Golden Gophers' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

IUPUI has won just one game against the spread this season.

A total of three Jaguars games this year have gone over the point total.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Minnesota is 80th in college basketball. It is one spot below that, 81st, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +50000, Minnesota has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

