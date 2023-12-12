How to Watch Minnesota vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) hope to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: B1G+
Minnesota Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 50% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.
- Minnesota has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 78th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 349th.
- The Golden Gophers average 78.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 76.8 the Jaguars allow.
- When Minnesota totals more than 76.8 points, it is 5-0.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Minnesota scored 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (63.5).
- The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.1 on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, Minnesota fared worse at home last year, averaging 5.8 treys per game, compared to 6.4 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% clip on the road.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|W 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|W 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/29/2023
|Maine
|-
|Williams Arena
