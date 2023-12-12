Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Houston County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Grove High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
