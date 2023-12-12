Carver County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carver County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chaska High School at Minnetonka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayer Lutheran High School at Tri-City United