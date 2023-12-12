Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 133-89 win versus the Pelicans, Davis put up 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Now let's examine Davis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 23.0 24.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.6 13.7 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.1 PRA -- 38.7 40.9 PR -- 35.6 37.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Mavericks

Davis is responsible for attempting 17.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.5 points per contest, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Mavericks have conceded 46.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

The Mavericks concede 27 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 10 13 4 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.