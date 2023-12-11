The New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Brandon Ingram, Karl-Anthony Towns and others in this outing.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 8.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Towns' 21.9 points per game are 1.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Towns averages 3.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Towns, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 24.4 points Anthony Edwards has scored per game this season is 0.1 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (24.5).

He has pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 4.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Edwards has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -128)

The 15.5-point prop bet set for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He grabs 12.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 23.7 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (20.5).

He has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Ingram has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.2 points per game are 1.7 more than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 9.5.

