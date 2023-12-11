See the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4), which currently has three players listed (including Anthony Edwards), as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves enter this game after a 127-103 win against the Grizzlies on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Hip 24.4 5.6 4.8

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Calf)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

