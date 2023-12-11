The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.

Mike Conley gets the Timberwolves 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson gets the Timberwolves 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram posts 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Zion Williamson posts 23.4 points, 4.8 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Dyson Daniels posts 7.9 points, 5.1 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Jordan Hawkins averages 13.4 points, 2.0 assists and 4.1 boards.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Timberwolves 112.8 Points Avg. 113.4 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.4 47.3% Field Goal % 48.8% 35.7% Three Point % 36.7%

