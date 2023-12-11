Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Freeborn County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Freeborn County, Minnesota today? We've got what you need.
Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethlehem Academy at Alden-Conger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Alden, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
