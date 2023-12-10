Wild vs. Kraken December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pay attention to Mats Zuccarello and Vince Dunn in particular on Sunday, when the Minnesota Wild play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-130)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSN,BSWI,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
Wild Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Minnesota, Zuccarello has 27 points in 25 games (six goals, 21 assists).
- Kirill Kaprizov has picked up 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists.
- Joel Eriksson Ek has posted 13 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has given up 36 goals (3.29 goals against average) and recorded 282 saves.
Kraken Players to Watch
- Seattle's Dunn has recorded 18 assists and four goals in 28 games. That's good for 22 points.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top contributor for Seattle, with 21 total points this season. In 28 contests, he has netted eight goals and provided 13 assists.
- This season, Eeli Tolvanen has six goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 18.
- In the crease, Joey Daccord has an .894 save percentage (43rd in the league), with 330 total saves, while giving up 39 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 3-4-6 record between the posts for Seattle this season.
Wild vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|18th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.61
|29th
|26th
|3.44
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|24th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|30.7
|14th
|15th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|28.8
|7th
|21st
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|21.11%
|14th
|32nd
|70.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.25%
|23rd
