The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

This year, the Vikings score just 0.6 more points per game (21.9) than the Raiders give up (21.3).

The Vikings rack up 350.7 yards per game, just 6.9 more than the 343.8 the Raiders allow per contest.

Minnesota rushes for 92.1 yards per game, 34.9 fewer than the 127.0 Las Vegas allows per contest.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (14).

Vikings Away Performance

On the road, the Vikings score more points (23.8 per game) than they do overall (21.9). They also allow fewer points on the road (19.8) than they do overall (20.2).

The Vikings pick up fewer yards away from home (325.5 per game) than they do overall (350.7), but also allow fewer on the road (312.0 per game) than overall (320.3).

On the road the Vikings pick up more rushing yards (98.7 per game) than overall (92.1). But they also concede more rushing yards (122.3) than overall (96.0).

The Vikings convert fewer third downs away from home (40.0%) than they do overall (40.3%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (39.5%) than overall (41.8%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 New Orleans W 27-19 FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver L 21-20 NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago L 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati - NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC

