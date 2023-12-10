Our computer model projects a win for the Minnesota Vikings when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:05 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Offensively, the Vikings rank 10th in the NFL with 350.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total defense (320.3 yards allowed per contest). The Raiders rank 27th in the NFL with 16.8 points per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 21.3 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+3) Toss Up (40.5) Vikings 21, Raiders 19

Vikings Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Minnesota has put together a 7-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of 12 times this season.

Vikings games average 45 total points per game this season, 4.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Raiders have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

So far this year, three of Las Vegas' 12 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Raiders games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.8, which is 2.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Vikings vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.9 20.2 20 20.5 23.8 19.8 Las Vegas 16.8 21.3 19.8 17 13.8 25.7

