The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) take on the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM St. Thomas (-3.5) 131.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel St. Thomas (-2.5) 131.5 -158 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

St. Thomas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Tommies games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Chicago State has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cougars' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

