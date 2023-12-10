The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) take on the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

In games St. Thomas shoots better than 47.9% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Tommies are the 315th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 336th.

The 67.7 points per game the Tommies record are the same as the Cougars allow.

St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. Thomas posted 81.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

At home, the Tommies allowed 12.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than away from home (76.6).

When playing at home, St. Thomas sunk 1.3 more threes per game (9.3) than in away games (8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

