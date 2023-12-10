The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) take on the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • In games St. Thomas shoots better than 47.9% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Tommies are the 315th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 336th.
  • The 67.7 points per game the Tommies record are the same as the Cougars allow.
  • St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. Thomas posted 81.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tommies allowed 12.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than away from home (76.6).
  • When playing at home, St. Thomas sunk 1.3 more threes per game (9.3) than in away games (8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Green Bay L 64-51 Resch Center
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan W 65-51 University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee W 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) - Schoenecker Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.