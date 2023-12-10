Looking for an up-to-date view of the MVC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Belmont

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

6-3 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 70-51 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2. Drake

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

6-3 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: W 77-66 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: Creighton

Creighton Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-7

6-3 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 64-62 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Louis

Saint Louis Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Murray State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: W 93-85 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: Little Rock

Little Rock Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

5. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-14

5-4 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: W 75-67 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6. UIC

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 19-12

5-3 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: L 64-56 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: Chicago State

Chicago State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

1-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 78-59 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Missouri State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 12-17

3-3 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: L 81-63 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: Wichita State

Wichita State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Indiana State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-22

4-4 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: W 65-57 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Valparaiso

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-24

2-6 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: W 83-64 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman

@ Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Bradley

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-25

4-5 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: W 79-73 vs Quincy

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12. Evansville

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-28

1-7 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: L 81-75 vs IUPUI

Next Game