Should you bet on K.J. Osborn getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn's stat line reveals 36 grabs for 418 yards and two scores. He puts up 38 yards per game, and has been targeted on 55 occasions.

Osborn has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Bears 4 3 34 0

