Will Dakota Mermis light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Mermis stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Mermis has zero points on the power play.
- Mermis' shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Mermis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:18
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 6-2
Wild vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
