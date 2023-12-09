Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Washington County, Minnesota. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Math & Science Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lakes Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.