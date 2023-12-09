The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hilliard Gates Sports Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Summit Games

St. Thomas vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Tommies score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.3 the Mastodons give up to opponents.

St. Thomas is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The Mastodons average 78.2 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 73.3 the Tommies allow.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.

St. Thomas is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.

This year the Mastodons are shooting 44% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tommies concede.

The Tommies shoot 44% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Mastodons allow.

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Amber Scalia: 17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68) Jo Langbehn: 11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Phoebe Frentzel: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Schedule