The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hilliard Gates Sports Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.3 the Mastodons give up to opponents.
  • St. Thomas is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Mastodons average 78.2 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 73.3 the Tommies allow.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.
  • St. Thomas is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.
  • This year the Mastodons are shooting 44% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tommies concede.
  • The Tommies shoot 44% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Mastodons allow.

St. Thomas Leaders

  • Jade Hill: 15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Amber Scalia: 17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)
  • Jo Langbehn: 11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG%
  • Jordyn Glynn: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
  • Phoebe Frentzel: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

St. Thomas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Iowa State L 85-44 Schoenecker Arena
12/2/2023 @ Western Illinois L 82-78 Western Hall
12/7/2023 @ Milwaukee W 67-65 Klotsche Center
12/9/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/13/2023 Wisconsin - Schoenecker Arena
12/16/2023 Wisconsin-Stevens Point - Schoenecker Arena

