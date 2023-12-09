The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will be attempting to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits put up an average of 63.3 points per game, 18.7 fewer points than the 82 the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers score 6.8 more points per game (62.9) than the Jackrabbits give up (56.1).

When Northern Iowa scores more than 56.1 points, it is 1-4.

When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Panthers are shooting 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits give up.

The Jackrabbits' 42.8 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Panthers have given up.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maya McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Emerson Green: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Shateah Wetering: 7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Kayba Laube: 7 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Northern Iowa Schedule