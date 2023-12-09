The Toledo Rockets (4-4) go up against the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 50.5% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rockets sit at 269th.

The Panthers' 75.7 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets allow.

Northern Iowa is 2-2 when it scores more than 76.8 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.

The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (72.8) last season.

At home, Northern Iowa made 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule