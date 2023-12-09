The Toledo Rockets (4-4) go up against the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 50.5% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
  • The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rockets sit at 269th.
  • The Panthers' 75.7 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets allow.
  • Northern Iowa is 2-2 when it scores more than 76.8 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
  • The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (72.8) last season.
  • At home, Northern Iowa made 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont L 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville L 91-89 Ford Center
12/6/2023 Richmond W 78-73 McLeod Center
12/9/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/12/2023 Prairie View A&M - McLeod Center
12/17/2023 Alcorn State - McLeod Center

