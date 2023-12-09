Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) squaring off at Williams Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-66 victory for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Minnesota vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Minnesota vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 80, FGCU 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-14.3)

Minnesota (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Minnesota's record against the spread this season is 7-2-0, and FGCU's is 2-6-0. The Golden Gophers are 4-5-0 and the Eagles are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers average 78.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (114th in college basketball). They have a +93 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The 34.7 rebounds per game Minnesota averages rank 123rd in college basketball, and are 6.0 more than the 28.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Minnesota makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (205th in college basketball), compared to the 6 per game its opponents make at a 32.3% rate.

The Golden Gophers rank 89th in college basketball with 99 points scored per 100 possessions, and 94th in college basketball defensively with 86 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.8 per game (307th in college basketball play) while forcing 11 (274th in college basketball).

