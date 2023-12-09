There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including AS Monaco playing Stade Rennes.

You will find info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Rennes vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco journeys to take on Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: AS Monaco (+160)

AS Monaco (+160) Underdog: Stade Rennes (+170)

Stade Rennes (+170) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes journeys to play Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-425)

Paris Saint-Germain (-425) Underdog: FC Nantes (+1000)

FC Nantes (+1000) Draw: (+600)

(+600) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.