Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hennepin County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Louis Park High School at South High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maple Grove Senior High School at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osseo High School at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria Area High School at Breck School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Lake Park High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagan High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
