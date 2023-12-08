Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Minneota High School at Canby High School

Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 8

4:40 PM CT on December 8 Location: Canby, MN

Canby, MN Conference: Camden

Camden How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at Yellow Medicine East High School

Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 8

4:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Granite Falls, MN

Granite Falls, MN Conference: Camden

Camden How to Stream: Watch Here

