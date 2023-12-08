Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Oilers on December 8, 2023
Player prop bet options for Connor McDavid, Mats Zuccarello and others are listed when the Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wild vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Minnesota offense with 27 total points (1.1 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with eight goals and 15 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Joel Eriksson Ek is a top player on offense for Minnesota with 12 goals and seven assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
McDavid has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 32 points in 21 games.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|4
|5
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) to the team.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.