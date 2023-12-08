Wild vs. Oilers December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.
Wild vs. Oilers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-185)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Wild Players to Watch
- Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has collected 21 assists and six goals in 24 games. That's good for 27 points.
- Kaprizov is a top contributor for Minnesota, with 23 total points this season. In 24 games, he has netted eight goals and provided 15 assists.
- This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) this season.
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 4-4-2 on the season, giving up 32 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 246 saves with an .885% save percentage (55th in the league).
Oilers Players to Watch
- Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 24 assists this season.
- Draisaitl has chipped in with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists).
- Zach Hyman's 27 points this season are via 15 goals and 12 assists.
- Calvin Pickard's record is 0-1-0. He has conceded five goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 40 saves with an .889% save percentage (49th in league).
Wild vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|18th
|26th
|3.48
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|3rd
|33.4
|Shots
|30.9
|15th
|8th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|11th
|5th
|26.25%
|Power Play %
|18.6%
|20th
|17th
|78.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.76%
|31st
