How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) after winning three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 22nd.
- The Timberwolves average 112.3 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 111.4 the Grizzlies allow.
- When Minnesota totals more than 111.4 points, it is 10-2.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse in home games this season, putting up 111.3 points per game, compared to 113.6 per game on the road.
- Minnesota is giving up 99.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (112.4).
- The Timberwolves are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging in road games (11.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.4% when playing at home and 36.7% in road games.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
