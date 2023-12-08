Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 8
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Ramsey County, Minnesota, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at High School for Recording Arts
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Math & Science Academy at Humboldt Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mounds Park Academy at Blake School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
