Should you wager on Patrick Maroon to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

Maroon has no points on the power play.

Maroon averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:36 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:07 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:25 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.