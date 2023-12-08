Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nicollet County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Nicollet County, Minnesota is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nicollet County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Peter High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.