For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Zuccarello has accumulated one goal and 12 assists.

Zuccarello's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:11 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

