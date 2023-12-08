If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Koochiching County, Minnesota, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Koochiching County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School