Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry Sibley Senior High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford High School at Brooklyn Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apple Valley High School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Le Sueur-Henderson High School at Hope Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mounds Park Academy at Blake School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lakes Academy at West Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
