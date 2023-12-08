Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Dakota County, Minnesota today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry Sibley Senior High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk River Area High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St Croix Lutheran Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: West St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apple Valley High School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.