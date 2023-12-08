The injury report for the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) heading into their game against the Utah Jazz (7-14) currently has just one player. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Delta Center.

Their last time out, the Clippers won on Wednesday 111-102 over the Nuggets. Paul George's team-leading 25 points paced the Clippers in the win.

The Jazz's last contest was a 147-97 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. Ochai Agbaji's team-high 21 points paced the Jazz in the losing effort.

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mason Plumlee C Out Knee 5 5.5 1

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Thigh 17.8 3.3 4.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1 Kelly Olynyk C Questionable Shoulder 7.6 5.5 3.7

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -6.5 225.5

