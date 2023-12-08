For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Alex Goligoski a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Goligoski has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

