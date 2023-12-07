The Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) are favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Thursday starts at 10:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Wild vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 18 of 26 games this season.

In the 13 times this season the Canucks have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-4 in those games.

The Wild have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Vancouver is 7-3 (victorious in 70.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Minnesota has been an underdog with +110 odds or longer four times this season, and lost each of those games.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-6 6-4-0 6.5 3.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.10 3.20 5 15.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.4 3.00 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.00 2.70 9 23.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

