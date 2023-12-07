The Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) host the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) -- who've won four straight -- on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ as the Canucks take on the Wild.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 80 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

The Wild's 74 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 23 6 21 27 16 10 30.8% Kirill Kaprizov 23 8 15 23 28 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 23 12 7 19 7 8 50% Marco Rossi 23 8 7 15 5 9 40.6% Matthew Boldy 16 5 8 13 13 16 28.6%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 70 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring squad in the league with 101 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.9 assists per contest).

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players