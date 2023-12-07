If you live in Wadena County, Minnesota and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Henning High School at Menahga High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Menahga, MN

Menahga, MN Conference: Park Region

Park Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Sebeka High School at New York Mills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: New York Mills, MN

New York Mills, MN Conference: Park Region

Park Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadena Deer Creek High School at Verndale High School