Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Wadena County, Minnesota and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henning High School at Menahga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Menahga, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sebeka High School at New York Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: New York Mills, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadena Deer Creek High School at Verndale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Verndale, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
