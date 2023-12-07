The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Tommies put up just 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (64.4).

St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Milwaukee has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.

The Panthers average 5.5 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Tommies give up (74.4).

When Milwaukee scores more than 74.4 points, it is 2-0.

When St. Thomas allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Panthers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede.

The Tommies make 43.9% of their shots from the field, just 3% more than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Amber Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Phoebe Frentzel: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

St. Thomas Schedule