Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Milwaukee, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Tommies fell in their most recent matchup 82-78 against Western Illinois on Saturday.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 72, St. Thomas 65

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Tommies defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels on the road on November 21 by a score of 74-60.

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 169) on November 21

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 271) on November 18

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Amber Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Phoebe Frentzel: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies put up 69.1 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a -42 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

