In Roseau County, Minnesota, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roseau County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Red Lake County Central High School at Greenbush-Middle River High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
  • Location: Greenbush, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.